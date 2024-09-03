Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New ATM-UPI Feature: withdraw and deposit cash without using an ATM card

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a new feature that allows users to deposit cash into their bank accounts using UPI at ATMs. This eliminates the need for physical debit cards and simplifies the cash deposit process. The service is currently available at ATMs equipped with cash recycler technology and is expected to be rolled out across all bank ATM networks gradually.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    Customers no longer need an ATM card to withdraw money from ATMs. This new feature allows customers to deposit cash through CDM machines instead of ATMs. With banks launching these facilities, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has stated that consumers will be able to take advantage of this.

    article_image2

    "By using UPI, Virtual Payment Addresses (VPA), and their mobile numbers linked to account IFSCs, customers can now make cash deposits, providing uninterrupted services without further complicating the process," the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement. To use the service, customers have to select the cash deposit option at the enabled ATMs. They need to input their UPI-linked mobile number or virtual payment address. Or you have to scan from the UPI app you are using. After that the details will be displayed. Cash should be inserted into the machine deposit slot. ATM processes the deposit. Credits to the specified account.

    article_image3

    This facility is available at bank ATMs and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs). UPI based cash deposit facility offers many benefits to users. The UPI-ICD feature is currently only available at ATMs with cash recycler technology that can handle both deposits and withdrawals. Banks will gradually roll out the services across their ATM networks. This new offering builds on the cardless cash withdrawal via UPI capability introduced in 2023. Its primary goal is to enhance banking convenience by streamlining the cash deposit process and reducing reliance on physical cards.

    article_image4

    There is already a facility to withdraw money from ATM through UPI without the need of ATM card. By following a simple process, you can withdraw money from ATM without any card with the help of UPI. UPI can be used more easily with the new facility. This facility is available at bank ATMs and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs). UPI based cash deposit facility offers many benefits to users. People do not need to go to the bank to deposit money or stand in long queues at the cash deposit machine. Customers can easily go and deposit money anytime.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for September 3, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 3, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: September 3, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: September 3, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas? gcw

    Who is Jasdeep Singh Gill, the new head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas?

    Monsoon in India: How to keep towels, bedsheets odor-free during rainy season RBA

    Monsoon in India: How to keep towels, bedsheets odor-free during rainy season

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention RBA

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention

    Recent Stories

    SWR cancels, reroutes over 100 trains from Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh; Check details vkp

    SWR cancels, reroutes over 100 trains from Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh; Check details

    Boost your period routine: The benefits of adding pineapple to your diet NTI

    Boost your period routine: The benefits of adding pineapple to your die

    IC 814 Kandahar hijacking Netflix: 6 reasons to watch the film RKK

    IC 814 Kandahar hijacking Netflix: 6 reasons to watch the series

    Australia sends advanced EA-18G Growler aircraft, personnel to join India's Tarang Shakti exercise anr

    Australia sends advanced EA-18G Growler aircraft, personnel to join India’s Tarang Shakti exercise

    Firing outside AP Dhillon's house: New videos show black truck, car burnt in driveway (WATCH) shk

    Firing outside AP Dhillon's house: New videos show black truck, car burnt in driveway (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon