Never Keep These Everyday Foods in Steel Containers — Here’s Why
Steel containers are widely used in Indian households for cooking and storing food. However, some foods react with steel, leading to taste changes and potential health risks if stored for too long.
Steel Container
We use different types of pots for cooking, and while it’s well known that aluminum isn’t healthy, few realize that some foods shouldn’t be stored in steel containers either. Here’s what to avoid keeping in steel pots.
1. Yogurt in a steel container...
Yogurt is acidic and shouldn't be stored in steel for long. It changes the taste and texture. Use glass or ceramic to preserve its probiotic benefits for gut health.
2. Pickle...
Pickles contain acidic ingredients like lemon and salt. Storing them in steel, especially if not high-quality, can cause a reaction, altering color and taste. Use glass or ceramic.
3. Foods mixed with lemon juice...
Foods with lemon or tamarind shouldn't be in steel pots. Tomato-heavy dishes like rajma also react with steel, spoiling taste and nutrients. Use glass or ceramic instead.
