Image Credit : pinterest

Who is Maa Brahmacharini?

On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini, the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati, is worshipped. She is depicted as barefoot, holding a jap mala in one hand and a kamandal in the other. Her penance, performed to win Lord Shiva, signifies supreme devotion and sacrifice. Legends say she even gave up food and water, earning the name Aparna, until Lord Shiva tested her devotion in disguise.