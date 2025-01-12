National Youth Day 2025: 8 quotes of Swami Vivekananda on life

Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated on January 12th. This day is observed as National Youth Day. Sunday also marks the celebration of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary across the globe

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, philosopher, teacher and social reformer

Swami Vivekananda, one of India's greatest philosophers, teachers, spiritual leaders, thinkers, and social reformers. He inspired the youth to build the nation

article_image2

Swami Vivekananda's life and teachings remain inspirational in 2025

Swami Vivekananda's ideals, thoughts, and philosophy continue to inspire millions of people all over the world

article_image3

What did Swami Vivekananda say about faith in God?

One cannot believe in God if one does not believe in oneself. 

'Never ask anything from anyone, expect nothing in return. Give what you want to give. It will come back to you, but don't think of it now.'

article_image4

Swami Vivekananda's thoughts and philosophy are an inspiration

'When a thought completely occupies the mind, it becomes a real physical or mental state.'- Swami Vivekananda

article_image5

Swami Vivekananda was not just a thinker but also a man of action

'Do one thing at a time, and while doing it put your whole soul into it to the exclusion of all else.'-Swamiji

article_image6

Swami Vivekananda's most popular and inspiring quote

'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached' remains an inspiration.' - Swami Vivekananda, Founder of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Belur

article_image7

Swami Vivekananda's words on relationships remain relevant

'Never forget those who helped you. Never hate those who love you. Never cheat those who trust you.'

article_image8

Swami Vivekananda advocated and exemplified service to humanity

'He who serves humanity serves God.'

'If you don't face any problems all day long, then you are on the wrong path.'

