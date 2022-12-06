Must apply tips to help you still be yourself in a relationship

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sometimes, you do not realize you are hurting yourself by staying in the wrong relationship. But this can affect your mental health in the long run, and you start losing yourself. Here are some changes you can make to avoid it. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Sometimes you do not realize it, but you hurt yourself in the wrong relationship over time because you kept trying to make things work when there was no way to, in addition to being in the wrong relationships with the wrong partners. And this is where you start losing yourself because you work hard to make the relationship work. Of course, at first, you'll be completely smitten with this person! But it's crucial to remember not to lose oneself in the process. Regardless of your strength or independence, it may happen to anyone. Here are a few simple changes you may make to stop losing yourself in your relationship.

    Image: Getty Images

    Set yourself a priority: In every relationship, taking care of oneself is crucial. It is simple to get into toxic emotional neediness habits and lose your sense of self when you cannot take care of yourself. Do not depend on your partner to make you happy. You'll realize how much you share and enjoy spending time with each other. This is amazing, but you must still meet your requirements by living up to who you are and the things you adore.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Interact with your friends and family: Maintaining these other ties by yourself is just as crucial as bringing your love into your peer group and connecting them to the key individuals in your life. Plan to see your close ones regularly. They have frequently served as both a pillar and a listening ear for you, and they still can. Do not restrict yourself to one person in your life.

    Image: Getty Images

    Avoid making more compromises: It's good to make sacrifices in a relationship to make room for the people involved, but it's not acceptable if you're the only one doing it. The minor things will soon become the big things, and you will lose your identity. Know what in relationships you won't compromise on. Therefore, the next time you have to compromise, consider whether it will be worthwhile.

    So it's crucial to begin improving your self-worth, perspective, or whatever else you believe will keep you accurate to yourself before it goes much further.

