Men’s Day is the perfect excuse to appreciate the guys who show up for us, whether he’s your dad, partner, brother, best friend, or the colleague who always has your back. Too often, gifting for men gets reduced to a last-minute wallet or a bottle of cologne. This guide is here to change that. From sharp fashion pieces and thoughtful accessories to gourmet treats, barista-worthy coffee, and everything in between, we’ve rounded up gifts that match every personality and budget. Whether he’s a style-conscious trendsetter, a foodie, a caffeine devotee, or someone who simply loves a good gadget, you’ll find something that says “I see you, and I appreciate you.”

Aldeno Men White Slim Fit Linen Shirt (JAROM)

A white shirt may be a wardrobe staple, but the difference lies in the quality, comfort and craftsmanship. The Aldeno JAROM Slim Fit Linen Shirt brings a fresh perspective to this classic, crafted from pure linen that feels light, breathable and comfortable through the day. Its clean cutaway collar and tailored silhouette make it an easy choice for both everyday dressing and more polished occasions.

Price: ₹3,999