A truck driver's emotional reaction to a Diwali surprise from his employer has won hearts on social media. Suresh Maurya, who has been working with the same employer for 11 years, received a special gift hamper and cash bonus as a token of appreciation for his dedication.

A truck driver's emotional reaction to a Diwali surprise from his employer has won hearts on social media. Suresh Maurya, who has been working with the same employer for 11 years, received a special gift hamper and cash bonus as a token of appreciation for his dedication. A video showing him unboxing the presents has gone viral, with viewers praising the thoughtful gesture.

The video, shared on Instagram, captures Maurya's excitement as he unwraps his Diwali gifts and displays each item to the camera. The hamper included a new shirt, a pair of trousers, a Milton tiffin box set, a Milton thermos flask, a 1 kg box of kaju katli and Rs 1,000 in cash.

Watch the viral video here:

However, it was not the value of the presents but Maurya's reaction that made the video particularly special. As he showed off the gifts, he expressed his happiness and revealed that this was the first time in his life that he had received such recognition and presents for his work.

His employer's gesture came in recognition of his 11 years of service, making the Diwali celebration even more memorable for the truck driver. Viral Diwali Gift Video Wins Hearts Online The Instagram clip has crossed 2.4 million views, attracting widespread appreciation from social media users. Many viewers praised the employer for acknowledging the hard work and loyalty of an employee who had spent more than a decade working with the same organisation.

The comments section was filled with warm wishes and messages celebrating the gesture.

One user wrote, "I hope that lunch box is always full of food."

Another commented, "He got more gifts than a Tier-1 Corporate Majdoor."

A third user shared, "Not everyone has wealth to share, but some have hearts rich enough to make someone else's Diwali brighter. Spread happiness."

Another viewer praised the employer, writing, "Your employer knows how to impress and motivate employees. Your employer deserves a salute."

The video has struck a chord with viewers because it highlights how even a simple gesture of appreciation can mean so much to someone. For Maurya, the gifts were more than festive presents; they were recognition of years of hard work and dedication.

The heartwarming moment is also a reminder that meaningful Diwali celebrations are not always about expensive gifts but about making people feel valued and remembered.