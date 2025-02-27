Makhana Benefits: Know why PM Modi eats Lotus Seeds

Makhana Health Benefits: Prime Minister Modi reportedly eats makhana, or lotus seeds, for almost 300 days a year.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:58 AM IST

Lotus Seeds Called Makhana... Here's Why Prime Minister Modi Loves to Eat Them!!

Makhana, also known as lotus seeds, offers various health benefits. Prime Minister Modi enjoys these nutritious seeds. He mentioned eating makhana at least 300 days a year.

Special Features of Makhana:

Makhana isn't a new food; it's been eaten for centuries. Ancestors ate makhana to improve body strength. Even during fasting, eating makhana alone increases body strength.

Makhana Nutrients:

These seeds may look small, but they're packed with nutrients like vitamins A, B1, and C. Eating makhana daily in moderation improves health. It's high in protein and fiber.

How to Eat Makhana?

Makhana is a great snack for small hunger pangs. Roast it in oil or ghee, then add pepper, cumin powder, and salt to taste. Or, mix makhana powder with milk and drink it.

Benefits of Makhana:

- Makhana is low in saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol, so eating it won't cause weight gain. It's a good choice for small hunger pangs. - The fiber in makhana boosts energy.

