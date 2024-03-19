Lifestyle

Best natural body scrubs and exfoliators for all skin

Image credits: Pexels

Gram Flour (Besan) and Turmeric

Mix gram flour with a pinch of turmeric and enough water to form a paste. Gently scrub onto damp skin in circular motions, then rinse off.

Image credits: Pexels

Coffee and Coconut

Mix used coffee grounds with coconut oil to create a scrub. Coffee grounds provide gentle exfoliation, while coconut oil moisturizes and nourishes the skin.

Image credits: Pexels

Curd and Almond powder

Mix yogurt with almond powder to form a paste. Yogurt contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates the skin, while almond powder helps to slough off dead skin cells.

Image credits: Pexels

Oatmeal and Honey

Combine oatmeal with honey to form a paste. Oatmeal exfoliates and soothes the skin, while honey has antibacterial properties.

Image credits: Pexels

Sugar and Lemon

Mix sugar with lemon juice to create a scrub. Sugar exfoliates, while lemon juice brightens and helps with skin discoloration. 

Image credits: Pexels
