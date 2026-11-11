Respiratory problems, nausea: The gases coming from naphthalene balls are full of toxic chemicals. Inhaling this strong smell every time you open the almirah can cause problems like headaches, burning in the eyes and nose, dizziness, nausea, and severe fatigue.

Risk of Anemia: Experts warn that inhaling the vapor from the chemicals in these balls every day can damage the red blood cells in the body. This can lead to severe anemia.

Effect on organs: Exposure to these chemicals for a long time risks damaging the liver, kidneys, and nervous system.

Severe risk for small children: These naphthalene balls look like small white chocolates or candies. If small children at home think of them as toys and put them in their mouths or swallow them, it can be life-threatening.

Risk to pets: If there are pets like dogs and cats at home, they can become severely ill if they accidentally chew on these.

Reduction in fabric quality: Naphthalene balls touching clothes directly can cause some types of fabrics to change color or get ruined. Moreover, their smell gets stuck to the clothes. When you wear those clothes, this smell causes discomfort.

What should you use instead of these naphthalene balls..?

You can use these natural methods instead of dangerous naphthalene balls to protect your clothes from insects:

Dried neem leaves: If you tie well-dried neem leaves in a thin cloth and keep them in the cupboard, insects won't come at all.

Cloves & cinnamon: Insects stay away from the nice smell of cloves and cinnamon sticks.

Camphor tablets: Natural camphor tablets not only give a good smell in the cupboard but also prevent insects.

Lavender sachets: Using lavender flower powder or dried lavender sachets keeps clothes smelling great.

Just as protecting the clothes you wear is important, your family's health is equally important. So, at least from now on, say goodbye to chemical-laden naphthalene balls and choose natural ways.