Solar eclipse 2022: Know the impact of Surya Grahan and Amavasya on your Zodiac signs

Solar eclipse 2022: As this year's first solar eclipse is on Saturday, April 30 and will conclude on May 1, early morning, the astrologers talk about the impact that it will have on the zodiac signs.

Solar eclipse 2022: With 2022's first and partial solar eclipse that started today on Saturday at 12.15 pm and will end on Sunday at 04.07 am, noted astrologer SK Jain and author of Kaala Chakra has predicted losses in business, mental health issues, house theft, political setback and problem to pregnant women and children born during this time for some zodiac signs. He said that according to Hindu beliefs, an eclipse is a bad omen, and it has a negative impact on all the 12 zodiac signs; however, with rituals and pujas, one can expect some relief. This time the eclipse is coinciding with Amavasya hence it may cause more concern. The partition of India was on Amavasya, former PM HD Deve Gowda lost his government on Amavasya. It is said that even Tipu Sultan was killed on the day of Amavasya. It is advised that one should avoid non-veg food and alcohol, and should instead offer prayers on Amavasya.

Aries: It is said that people born in this zodiac sign (March 21 to April 19), are highly vulnerable to mental health issues. They could also be issued in families; an argument on a trivial matter could also lead to divorce. People should avoid travel unless necessary. People born in this sign are advised to wear Ruby to ward off the negative impact. ALSO READ: Surya Grahan 2022: Know about date, time, and effect of solar eclipse on these 4 zodiac signs Taurus: For people with Vrishabha Rashi (April 20 and May 20) as their sun sign, they may witness a loss in business. There could be theft at their homes too. Some people who already have mental health issues can become more aggressive. Prayers and a ritual called 'Shani and Rahu Shanti' are advised. To suppress the bad impact of the Solar eclipse as well as 'Amavasya' (new moon day) one must wear Green or Blue Sapphire stone.

Leo: People born in this sign are vulnerable to getting cheated. May see some minor hiccups health-wise. Investing in land or in any business could prove costly. Chanting Hanuman Chalisa and Shani Shanti puja is advised. Leos can wear Coral or Yellow Sapphire for luck and also suppress the ill-effect of the eclipse. Virgo: From minor health issues to mental issues, people of this sign will face the impact. There is also a possibility of fights. People from this sign are advised to chant holy 'mantras' and please their ancestors for blessing during such period. Wear Diamond or Blue Sapphire

Libra: One can experience both good and bad impacts. There could be security threats. 'Pitra' puja is a must for the people born with this sign to ward off the ill-effect of the solar eclipse. Green and Blue sapphire stones can help bring luck. ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts every expecting woman should follow during Surya Grahan Scorpio: The overall health will be in good condition, but some people may experience bad mood swings under this sign. Married couples can have a bad impact on their married life due to the Solar eclipse and Amavasya impact. Shani Shanti ritual is advised. Wear green stones for luck.

Sagittarius: Due to a better planetary position in the birth chart, there will be a slight impact for the next two days in terms of health, and stress. Rahu Shanthi ritual is advised. Ruby and coral stones can be worn for luck.

Capricorn: As per astrologers those with this sign will also have the same results like the ones born in Sagittarius. Working professionals must be careful as there could be bad news either in terms of salary cuts or job cuts. There could be family discord. People born in this sign should offer pujas to Lord Shiva. For luck, wear a diamond or greenstone.

Aquarius: People, especially farmers, must not make any investments as the loss will be there. Working professionals may face a hard time at work due to the impact of the eclipse on their zodiac sign.

