Liver Cancer Warning Signs: Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
The liver is one of the most vital organs in our body. It plays a big role in detoxification, metabolism, and storage.
Liver cancer: Never ignore these symptoms
The liver is one of the body's most essential organs, helping with detoxification, metabolism, and storage. It filters your blood, produces bile to digest fat, controls glucose and iron levels, and stores vitamins that synthesize blood-clotting proteins.
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type
Even though the liver is so important, cases of fatty liver disease, liver cirrhosis, and liver cancer have been rising. The number of people affected by liver cancer is growing every day. Liver cancer happens when liver cells grow out of control and form a tumor. The most common type is 'Hepatocellular Carcinoma' (HCC).
Rising liver cancer cases are becoming a major public health concern
The global rise in liver cancer cases is becoming a worrying public health issue. Liver cancer used to be relatively rare in many areas, but it's now steadily increasing due to lifestyle factors, long-term infections, and late diagnosis.
Causing severe liver damage without showing major symptoms
Long-term infections like Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are major drivers behind this increase. These infections can last for years, causing severe damage to the liver without showing any obvious symptoms.
Can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer if left untreated
If you leave them untreated, they can lead to cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and eventually liver cancer. Even though we have Hepatitis B vaccines and effective Hepatitis C treatments, lack of awareness, limited testing access, and delayed diagnosis make the problem worse.
Obesity, diabetes, and unhealthy eating habits
Besides viral causes, modern lifestyle changes play a huge role in rising liver cancer rates. Conditions like 'Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease' (NAFLD), linked to obesity, diabetes, and unhealthy diets, are quickly becoming major risk factors for liver cancer.
Heavy drinking is also a main cause
With poor diets and a lack of exercise becoming more common globally, many people are putting their liver health at risk without realizing it. Heavy drinking is another major cause. It causes long-term liver damage and drives up the risk of developing cancer.
Unexplained weight loss and pain in the upper right side of your stomach or around your right shoulder blade
Signs of liver cancer include unexplained weight loss, pain in the upper right side of the stomach or right shoulder blade, loss of appetite, swelling or bloating in the stomach, feeling full after eating very little, finding a hard lump under the ribs on the right side, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, pale stools, and dark urine.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.