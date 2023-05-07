Know the basics of Infusion Therapy: What to Expect and what to do

A needle and catheter are typically placed into a vein during infusion therapy to deliver drugs directly into the bloodstream.

Image: Getty

Infusion therapy is required when a patient cannot take a medication orally. Infusion therapy is available both in a hospital environment and at home. An illustration of home infusion therapy would be insulin shots

Image: Getty

There are four types of infusion therapy:

Intravenous (IV): When fluids or drugs are injected directly into the bloodstream, it is known as intravenous treatment. IV treatment is frequently employed for.

Epidural: A lower back infusion therapy called an epidural is injected around the spinal nerves. Epidurals prevent the transmission of pain signals from the spine to the brain.

Intramuscular: When medication is injected into muscle tissue, it is known as intramuscular infusion therapy. Intramuscular infusion treatment has the following purposes.

Subcutaneous: Medications are injected into fat just beneath the skin when using subcutaneous infusion therapy.