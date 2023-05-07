Know the basics of Infusion Therapy: What to Expect and what to do
A needle and catheter are typically placed into a vein during infusion therapy to deliver drugs directly into the bloodstream.
Infusion therapy is required when a patient cannot take a medication orally. Infusion therapy is available both in a hospital environment and at home. An illustration of home infusion therapy would be insulin shots
There are four types of infusion therapy:
Intravenous (IV): When fluids or drugs are injected directly into the bloodstream, it is known as intravenous treatment. IV treatment is frequently employed for.
Epidural: A lower back infusion therapy called an epidural is injected around the spinal nerves. Epidurals prevent the transmission of pain signals from the spine to the brain.
Intramuscular: When medication is injected into muscle tissue, it is known as intramuscular infusion therapy. Intramuscular infusion treatment has the following purposes.
Subcutaneous: Medications are injected into fat just beneath the skin when using subcutaneous infusion therapy.
Advantages of infusion therapy:
Fast-acting comfort, particularly in urgent circumstances like following an allergic reaction or during childbirth
Medication for individuals who are unable to swallow pills
Administering more medication, under strict control, or both
Drugs stay in the body longer when administered intramuscularly and subcutaneously.
Complications of Infusion therapy:
The possible side effects of infusion therapy include:
Redness at the injection site
Swelling
An injection site injury
Muscle pain Allergic symptoms such as hives, rash, and disorientation
Who Is Not a Candidate for Infusion Therapy?
Not everyone responds well to infusion therapy, including youngsters under 12
Also, some older adults might be advised against undergoing this form of therapy, considering the complications related to their age.
In some circumstances, those who have a history of heart issues, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol might also be asked to refrain from this form of therapy.