Know the basics of Infusion Therapy: What to Expect and what to do

    First Published May 7, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

    A needle and catheter are typically placed into a vein during infusion therapy to deliver drugs directly into the bloodstream.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Infusion therapy is required when a patient cannot take a medication orally. Infusion therapy is available both in a hospital environment and at home. An illustration of home infusion therapy would be insulin shots

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    There are four types of infusion therapy:
    Intravenous (IV):     When fluids or drugs are injected directly into the bloodstream, it is known as intravenous treatment. IV treatment is frequently employed for.

    Epidural: A lower back infusion therapy called an epidural is injected around the spinal nerves. Epidurals prevent the transmission of pain signals from the spine to the brain.

    Intramuscular: When medication is injected into muscle tissue, it is known as intramuscular infusion therapy. Intramuscular infusion treatment has the following purposes.

    Subcutaneous: Medications are injected into fat just beneath the skin when using subcutaneous infusion therapy. 

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Advantages of infusion therapy:
    Fast-acting comfort, particularly in urgent circumstances like following an allergic reaction or during childbirth

    Medication for individuals who are unable to swallow pills

    Administering more medication, under strict control, or both

    Drugs stay in the body longer when administered intramuscularly and subcutaneously.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Complications of Infusion therapy:
    The possible side effects of infusion therapy include:
    Redness at the injection site
    Swelling
    An injection site injury
    Muscle pain Allergic symptoms such as hives, rash, and disorientation

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Who Is Not a Candidate for Infusion Therapy?

    Not everyone responds well to infusion therapy, including youngsters under 12

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Also, some older adults might be advised against undergoing this form of therapy, considering the complications related to their age.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    In some circumstances, those who have a history of heart issues, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol might also be asked to refrain from this form of therapy.
     

