Image Credit : Getty

Krishna Janmashtami in 2025 will be observed on August 16, marking the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. While the Ashtami tithi begins on August 15 at 11:49 PM and ends on August 16 at 9:34 PM, due to sunrise rule (Udaya Tithi), the primary celebration falls on August 16.

This sacred day symbolizes Lord Krishna's divine birth and the triumph of righteousness and divine love.