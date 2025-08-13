Image Credit : Pixabay

Scientific Reasons Behind the Ritual

Janmashtami falls during the Bhadrapada month, a period when the season transitions from monsoon to early winter. During this time, body temperature regulation and digestion can become imbalanced.

Cucumber, being rich in water (95%) and cooling in nature, helps:

Reduce body heat after a day of fasting

Prevent dehydration

Aid digestion

Detoxify the body naturally

Eating cucumber after fasting is thus not only symbolic but also beneficial to health.