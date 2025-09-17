English

Glam Up Your Garba: Simple Nail Art Ideas for Navratri 2025

Sep 17 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Instagram
Trendy Nail Art Ideas

Today, we bring you 5 easy and trendy nail art ideas that will double the beauty of your hands during Navratri.

Image credits: Pinterest
Metallic Motifs Nail Art

Navratri is connected to the traditional art of Gujarat and Rajasthan. You can create metallic motifs nail art on your nails. Use a nail art pen or brush for this.

Image credits: pinterest
Moon-Star Ombre Nail Art

If you want a fast and glamorous look, choose this. You can create this moon-star ombre nail art on a base color for a stunning effect. It will make your nails shine while dancing.

Image credits: pinterest
Multicolor Lining Nail Art

During Navratri, each day’s color has meaning. Try striped nails with different colors daily for a simple, festive look.

Image credits: social media
Flower Work Nail Art

Flower nail art is trendy for Navratri. Add shiny stickers over nail polish to perfectly match your lehenga’s mirror work.

Image credits: Instagram
Golden Work Black Nail Art

You can easily find stickers with small gold flowers and emojis in the market. Stick them on top of your black base coat polish. This will give your hands a royal look.

Image credits: instagram
Red and White Heart Nail Art

With your Navratri dress, you can also choose a simple red and white heart nail art like this. It's very popular. This will give you a unique nail art look.

Image credits: Pinterest
Butterfly Nail Art

Instead of a colorful design, you can also choose a simple butterfly nail art like this. It will keep the festive mood even brighter.

Image credits: Instagram

