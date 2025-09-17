Glam Up Your Garba: Simple Nail Art Ideas for Navratri 2025

Today, we bring you 5 easy and trendy nail art ideas that will double the beauty of your hands during Navratri.
Navratri is connected to the traditional art of Gujarat and Rajasthan. You can create metallic motifs nail art on your nails. Use a nail art pen or brush for this.
If you want a fast and glamorous look, choose this. You can create this moon-star ombre nail art on a base color for a stunning effect. It will make your nails shine while dancing.
During Navratri, each day’s color has meaning. Try striped nails with different colors daily for a simple, festive look.
Flower nail art is trendy for Navratri. Add shiny stickers over nail polish to perfectly match your lehenga’s mirror work.
You can easily find stickers with small gold flowers and emojis in the market. Stick them on top of your black base coat polish. This will give your hands a royal look.
With your Navratri dress, you can also choose a simple red and white heart nail art like this. It's very popular. This will give you a unique nail art look.
Instead of a colorful design, you can also choose a simple butterfly nail art like this. It will keep the festive mood even brighter.
Navratri 2025: 9 Days of Maa Durga Bhog, Prasad and Offerings
Navratri 2025: Katrina Kaif-Inspired Lehengas to Glam Up Your Look
7 benefits of growing a Jade Plant at Home
Dussehra to Diwali: Know exact dates of the next few Hindu festivals