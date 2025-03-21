International Day of Forests 2025: 7 forests you must visit for solitude

Read Full Gallery

Forests offer a sanctuary of peace, away from the noise of modern life. On International Day of Forests (March 21), celebrate nature’s tranquility by exploring some of the world’s most serene woodlands. From ancient rainforests to mystical groves, here are seven forests perfect for solitude

Black Forest, Germany A mystical and dense woodland known for its deep green canopy, winding trails, and fairy-tale charm. Ideal for those seeking quiet hikes among moss-covered trees and enchanting villages.

Daintree Rainforest, Australia One of the world’s oldest rainforests, home to unique wildlife and pristine rivers. Take a solo walk through the lush greenery, and enjoy the sounds of nature with no distractions.

Yakushima Forest, Japan A UNESCO-listed wonder, this mossy, ancient cedar forest inspired Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke. It’s a dreamlike retreat for those looking to connect with nature’s timeless beauty.

Białowieża Forest, Poland & Belarus Europe’s last primeval forest, where towering trees and rare European bison roam. A magical place for solitude seekers who appreciate untouched wilderness.

Amazon Rainforest, Brazil Despite its vastness, there are remote areas where you can experience true solitude, especially deep in the jungle along quiet riverbanks or in eco-lodges away from the tourist routes.

Tongass National Forest, USA (Alaska) A breathtaking temperate rainforest with glacial views, waterfalls, and ancient trees. It’s a secluded paradise for hikers, kayakers, and nature lovers.

Crooked Forest, Poland A small, mysterious grove of oddly bent pine trees that offers a quiet, surreal escape. Perfect for those who love the eerie beauty of unexplained natural phenomena.

