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IAS Minnu PM Joshi: Succeeded Without Coaching, Juggling Job and Motherhood

Kerala's Minnu PM Joshi's life was full of challenges, but she never lost sight of her goal. She got married at a young age, became a mother, and had a full-time job. In the middle of all this, she started preparing for the UPSC exam. Her biggest motivation was to fulfill her father's dream. What's amazing is that she did it all without any coaching. After six long years of consistent effort, she cleared the UPSC exam with the 150th rank and became an IAS officer. Her husband was her rock throughout this journey.