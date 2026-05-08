UPSC Moms: 5 IAS Superwomen Who Cracked Exam After Motherhood Journey
This Mother's Day 2026, we're celebrating 5 incredible women who became IAS officers. They juggled kids, jobs, and family duties to crack the tough UPSC exam. Their stories of grit and determination are a huge inspiration for everyone.
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Mother’s Day Special: The Dream of Motherhood and UPSC
Mother's Day is more than just celebrating a mom's love. It's also about saluting women who chased their dreams while handling family duties. The UPSC exam is super tough, with lakhs of aspirants trying for years. But some women didn't back down even after becoming mothers. One gave the exam with her newborn, another studied while working a full-time job. These aren't just success stories; they're a ray of hope for every woman who feels she has to give up on her dreams. Here are the stories of 5 such amazing mom IAS officers.
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IAS Nisa Unnirajan: Hearing Issues, Two Kids, But Won on Her Seventh Try
Kerala's Nisa Unnirajan proved that challenges test you, they don't stop you. She started her UPSC prep at 35, while managing a job, two young kids, and a hearing impairment. She faced failure six times but didn't give up. Finally, Nisa cleared the UPSC 2024 exam in her seventh attempt, securing a rank of around 1000. She says her daughters, Nandana and Thanvi, and her family were her biggest cheerleaders.
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IAS Anu Kumari: Studied Away From Her Son, Then Secured All India Rank 2
Anu Kumari from Haryana is a story of sacrifice and mental strength. While preparing for UPSC, she realised she couldn't focus properly while taking care of her young son. She made the tough call to live away from him for a while to prepare. Her study schedule was intense, starting at 4 am and going on till late at night. Though she felt emotionally drained many times, she pushed through. Her hard work paid off when she secured an incredible All India Rank 2.
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IAS Pushpalata Yadav: Started Prep After Becoming a Mom, Became IAS on Third Try
Pushpalata Yadav, from the small village of Khushbura in Haryana, proved that limited resources can't stop big dreams. She began her UPSC journey after her marriage and the birth of her son. She would wake up early to study and then manage household chores all day. Her husband supported her completely, taking care of their son while she studied. After failing her first two attempts, she didn't lose hope and finally cracked the exam on her third try, securing All India Rank 80 to become an IAS officer.
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IAS Minnu PM Joshi: Succeeded Without Coaching, Juggling Job and Motherhood
Kerala's Minnu PM Joshi's life was full of challenges, but she never lost sight of her goal. She got married at a young age, became a mother, and had a full-time job. In the middle of all this, she started preparing for the UPSC exam. Her biggest motivation was to fulfill her father's dream. What's amazing is that she did it all without any coaching. After six long years of consistent effort, she cleared the UPSC exam with the 150th rank and became an IAS officer. Her husband was her rock throughout this journey.
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Image Credit : Instagram
IAS Malavika G Nair: Gave Mains Exam 17 Days After Her Son's Birth
Malavika G Nair's story is a powerful example of modern women's determination. She appeared for her UPSC Mains exam just 17 days after her son was born. It wasn't easy to manage a newborn while preparing for such a high-stakes exam, but she didn't back down. Her family would bring the baby to the exam centre so she could feed him when needed. Malavika, who was already an IRS officer, finally achieved her dream of becoming an IAS by securing the 45th rank in the UPSC 2024 exam.
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