Indian Railway laws every woman traveler should know for safe journeys

Discover the Indian Railway laws protecting women travelers, including rules about ticketless travel, eviction procedures, and reserved seating. Learn how CCTV surveillance and social media complaints ensure women's safety on trains.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 5:57 PM IST

Women Can Travel Ticketless on Trains! Laws for Women's Safety!!

Thousands of people travel by train every day, including women. That is why the Railway Department has introduced new laws to ensure the safety of women traveling on trains. These laws have been introduced especially considering the safety of women traveling alone on trains. So, let's learn about the laws applicable to women traveling on trains in this post.

budget 2025
article_image2

Indian Railway Law

Section 139 of the Indian Railway Act of 1981 is in force to ensure the safety of women traveling alone on trains. The laws enacted in this year ensure the safety of women traveling alone and women traveling with children on trains.

 


article_image3

Laws for women traveling on trains

Rule 1.

According to the Indian Railway Department Act, if a woman travels on a train without a ticket, the ticket examiner should not forcibly evict her from the train. Instead, she can continue her journey after paying the fine. Even if the woman says that she does not have money to pay the fine, the ticket examiner should never evict her from the train.

 

article_image4

Laws for women traveling on trains

Rule 2.

If a woman has to be evicted from the train, there must be a female police officer there. Also, according to Section 162, a boy under 12 years of age is allowed to travel with his mother in the women's class. A boy older than that is not allowed in the women's traveling class and strict action will be taken if he enters.

article_image5

Laws for women traveling on trains

Rule 3.

According to Section 311 of the Indian Railway Act 1989, army personnel are never allowed to enter the women's traveling class. Similarly, in long distance travel, 6 seats must be reserved for women in the sleeper class. Also, six seats should be reserved for women in AC third class. This seat should be booked regardless of the age of the women.

 

article_image6

Laws for women traveling on trains

Rule 4.

Most importantly, CCTV cameras have been installed in trains to ensure the safety of women. They are constantly monitored through it. If someone harasses women on the train, you can immediately contact the complaint number. For this, you do not have to wait for the ticket inspector or police officer. Also, you can complain by mentioning the Indian Railway page and the Railway Minister's account on social media.

