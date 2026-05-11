Summer Travel: Planning a Trip? Just Don't Go to These 7 Places in India
Summer holidays are here, and everyone's got that travel bug. But hold on! Heading to some popular Indian spots in this heat can turn your dream vacation into a total nightmare. Here's a list of places you should definitely avoid during peak summer.
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The scorching Thar Desert
Rajasthan's Jaisalmer is famous for its golden sands, but in summer, they just boil. With temperatures crossing 45°C, stepping out during the day is almost impossible. Forget enjoying camel rides or fort tours; you'll just be looking for shade. Winter is the best time to truly enjoy this desert beauty.
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Crowd-choked Shimla
Thinking Shimla will be cool and pleasant? Think again. In summer, you'll be greeted by massive crowds and crazy traffic jams. Hotel prices shoot through the roof. If you're looking for peace and quiet, you'll only find disappointment. To really enjoy Shimla's charm, visit during the off-season.
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Humidity-hit Chennai
In Chennai, the humidity will get you before the heat does. It's the kind of sticky weather that drains all your energy. Even a trip to the beach offers no relief, with only hot winds blowing. You'll soon feel that staying inside an air-conditioned room is way better than eating sundal at Marina Beach.
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Breathless in Agra
The Taj Mahal's white marble doesn't just shine in the summer sun; it creates a blinding glare. Standing in long queues out in the open can be a serious health risk. If you want to see this symbol of love comfortably, plan your trip between October and March.
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Delhi, the concrete jungle
Delhi's hot winds, known as the 'Loo', are notoriously dangerous. The roads get so hot it feels like you're walking on fire. A summer trip to Delhi often means you're just stuck inside shopping malls. This is definitely not the right time to explore the city's historical monuments.
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Kerala loses its green
Everyone pictures Kerala as lush and green. But in summer, plain areas like Palakkad record very high temperatures. Many water bodies dry up, so your photos won't have that classic 'God's Own Country' look you were hoping for. The smart move is to visit after the monsoon.
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Dry forests
Some people say summer is great for wildlife sightings. But imagine being in an open jeep for 4 hours under a blazing sun—it's a real challenge. Plus, the animals also hide from the heat, making sightings rare. Your health is more important, so maybe give this a miss.
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