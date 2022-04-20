Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthy tips to take care this summer for people with diabetes

    Extreme heat can dehydrate the body quickly in diabetic people. A balanced diet can cool it down effectively. 

    Healthy tips to take care this summer for people with diabetes - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Here's an alert for people with diabetes, the scorching heat dehydrates more easily and quickly than others, causing a rise in blood sugar levels. The body fails to cool down effectively, damaging blood vessels and nerves, thus affecting one's sweat glands. Extreme heat can change your body's use of insulin, making regular monitoring of blood sugar levels important.

    Keeping the body well hydrated, choosing a well effective juice, right adequate diet to control the glucose and having food on time, full of nutrition all these measures will cool down your body and is a must for people with diabetes. 

    Following the Hindustan Times report, Dr Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant for ArogyaWorld's, MyThali programme, said extreme heat could dry the body, adding to the problem. High blood sugar levels can also be caused by dehydration and a lack of water. As a result, in addition to keeping track of your eating habits and choosing healthy food choices, staying hydrated will also help keep blood glucose levels in a healthy range over the summer.

    Here are a few suggestions:
    1) Select healthy carbs: Pick non-starchy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and beans, low-fat milk and milk products, and low-fat milk and milk products have a low Glycemic Index (GI) and cause glucose to be released slowly into the bloodstream. Refined sugars and flours should be avoided.

    2) Keeping up with fibre: Fiber lowers blood sugar levels by increasing the time for sugars to be digested and absorbed into the bloodstream. Fibre is abundant in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes.

    3) Fruits: Fruits are not only helpful for quenching thirst and feeling refreshed in hot weather, but they are also beneficial for nutrition. Summer fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, celery, berries, and bell peppers, are high in fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Vitamin A, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants like lycopene and anthocyanins, in addition to providing adequate hydration. More than 90% of watermelon and cucumbers are water.

    4) Eat Mangoes but in moderation: Mangoes can be enjoyed by diabetics, although portion quantities should be kept in mind. Fruits should be consumed in small amounts. To lower the GI, replace roti and rice and include protein sources such as legumes, chickpeas, peas, beans, paneer, fish, and eggs.

    5) A balance thali: Including cereals, grains, dal, fish, eggs, veggies and curd in the right portions to make a healthy thali. 

    6) Don't consume carbs at once: This will cause the advanced release of sugar in the blood and spike blood sugar levels.

    7) More meal options: Include multigrain chapatti wraps stuffed with chickpeas and bell peppers, chana chat with tomatoes and cucumbers, cucumber sticks with hummus, watermelon-cucumber-paneer-lettuce-olive-oil salad, and spinach-corn-hung curd grilled sandwich in the meal.

    Also Read: From diabetes, TB to stress and infections: Post Covid complications in recovered patients

    Also Read: Diabetes to erectile dysfunction: Here are 10 health risks for men to watch out for

    Also Read: Do you have diabetes? Here are some tips to ensure healthy Blood Sugar levels

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance RBA

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports - adt

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies - adt

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies

    Recent Stories

    football qatar world cup Messi vs Neymar excites fans as Argentina to play Brazil in MCG blockbuster snt

    Prospect of Messi vs Neymar excites fans as Argentina to play Brazil in MCG blockbuster

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is there any problem with Rishabh Pant batting? Ravi Shastri analyses-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is there any problem with Rishabh Pant's batting? Ravi Shastri analyses

    Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoying the wind breeze on the beachside RBA

    Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoying the wind breeze on the beachside

    7 Disha Patani pics that show she has best the bikini body in Bollywood drb

    7 Disha Patani pics that show she has best the bikini body in Bollywood

    TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, learn how to download - adt

    TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, learn how to download

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon