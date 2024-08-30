Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How toppers achieve success: Key habits and strategies that set them apart

    Success in any field or getting the best grades frequently takes more than simply hard effort; proactive thinking, strict routines, and strategic planning are all necessary.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    High performers, or toppers, have a few essential behaviors and attitudes in common that help them succeed. Check out what they do differently to accomplish their aims in this closer look.


     

    article_image2

    Setting goals

    Toppers are adept at setting clear, specific, and achievable goals. They don’t just aim to "do well"; they set precise targets, such as achieving a particular grade or mastering specific topics. 

    article_image3

    Time management

    Top performers frequently arrange their study sessions, homework assignments, and revision times using tools like planners, to-do lists, or digital calendars. They arrange assignments according to due dates and significance, making sure they allot enough time for every topic or task.
     

    article_image4

    Staying consistent

    It's important to be consistent. Top performers establish a consistent study schedule that coincides with their periods of maximum production. They study consistently and go over the subject again and again to avoid last-minute cramming.


     

    article_image5

    Feedback

    Toppers usually ask for feedback to evaluate their development from classmates, mentors, or teachers. Rather than seeing feedback as criticism, they see it as an important instrument for improvement. They can identify their strengths and areas for progress by regularly evaluating themselves via practice tests and quizzes.

    article_image6

    Healthy lifestyle

    Successful people recognize the value of leading balanced lives. They preserve their physical and mental well-being by making sure they get enough rest, exercise, and free time. Many toppers also enjoy participating in sports, as you may have noticed. Engaging in physical activity improves concentration while studying
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better RTM

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: All you need to know about Ganpati visarjan and why we do it RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: All you need to know about Ganpati visarjan and why we do it

    Is liver disease hereditary? What kind of lifestyle should parents adopt for their children? RBA

    Is liver disease hereditary? What kind of lifestyle should parents adopt for their children?

    Tips for preventing sports-related injuries; know from experts RBA

    Tips for preventing sports-related injuries; know from experts

    Inspirational! Noida's samosa seller clears NEET UG, Aims for a future beyond the stall NTI

    Inspirational! Noida’s samosa seller clears NEET UG, Aims for a future beyond the Stall

    Recent Stories

    Sohum Shah's Tumbbad re-release stirs excitement: Revisiting its groundbreaking Venice Film Festival debut RTM

    Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release stirs excitement: Revisiting its groundbreaking Venice Film Festival debut

    Bengaluru will get a sports city soon near Yelahanka says G Parameshwar vkp

    ‘Bengaluru soon to get a sports city near Yelahanka’: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Gautam Adani Car Collection: Indias Richest Family Net Worth and Luxury Cars anr

    Ferrari to Rolls Royce: Check Gautam Adani's car collection

    HAL chooses SAFHAL helicopter engines to develop 'Aravalli' engines for India's IMRH, DBMRH platforms AJR

    HAL chooses SAFHAL helicopter engines to develop 'Aravalli' engines for India's IMRH, DBMRH platforms

    Learn this easy recipe to make ghee at home in just 10 minutes RTM

    Learn this easy recipe to make ghee at home in just 10 minutes

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon