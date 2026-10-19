How to use the powder

You can use this powder during emergencies when you run out of fresh coriander leaves. You just need to sprinkle one spoon of this on your gravy, vegetable stir-fry, dal, sambar, or chapati dough just like kasuri methi. Your food gets the exact same amazing taste and aroma of fresh coriander leaves!

This powder stays fresh for up to one year without losing its colour or smell.