How To Store Fresh Coriander Leaves For Weeks Without Losing Their Freshness
You buy coriander leaves when they are cheap, but they rot in the fridge within days. Try this simple magic trick instead! You can store fresh coriander for a whole year without losing its flavour. This easy kitchen hack saves you both time and money
Simple trick to store for years
Simple trick to store for years
You often buy coriander leaves in bulk when the market price drops. You can stop them from rotting and wasting away. Just dry them like kasuri methi and use them for a whole year.
Step 1: Clean the leaves
Step 1: Clean the leaves
You must cut and remove the roots first.
Pick out the yellow and rotten leaves and throw them away. Keep only the fresh green leaves.
You can separate the thick stems and keep them aside to use immediately in your daily cooking or gravies.
Step 2: Wash and dry the moisture
Step 2: Wash and dry the moisture
Coriander leaves carry a lot of mud and dust. You need to wash them two to three times in a large bowl of water.
Drain the water completely after washing.
You should then spread the leaves on a dry cotton towel and pat them gently to remove all the water drops.
Step 3: The drying secret
Step 3: The drying secret
You must spread the coriander leaves thinly on a plate or a dry cloth.
Remember: You should never dry them in direct sunlight. The sun turns the green leaves black and destroys their natural aroma.
You just need to leave them in the shade under a ceiling fan at room temperature for two to three days.
Step 4: The storage method
Step 4: The storage method
The coriander leaves become completely crisp after two to three days.
You do not need a mixer grinder for this. You can just crush them lightly with your hands to get a crisp green powder.
You must store this powder in an airtight glass jar or a plastic container.
How to use the powder
How to use the powder
You can use this powder during emergencies when you run out of fresh coriander leaves. You just need to sprinkle one spoon of this on your gravy, vegetable stir-fry, dal, sambar, or chapati dough just like kasuri methi. Your food gets the exact same amazing taste and aroma of fresh coriander leaves!
This powder stays fresh for up to one year without losing its colour or smell.
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