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Benefits of oiling hair

Regular oiling gives your hair the nutrients it's missing. It also stops your hair from getting too dry and keeps it soft. Plus, it helps prevent dandruff. Oiling before a shampoo makes your hair feel silky and look shiny.**Disclaimer**The advice in this article is for general information only. If you have severe hair problems or any health condition, it's always best to consult a specialist before trying any treatment.