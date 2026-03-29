Hair Oiling: Do This Twice A Week For Stronger Roots & Goodbye Hair Fall!
Tired of seeing your hair everywhere except on your head? Weak roots and constant hair fall are a huge problem these days. But instead of splurging on fancy products, this simple, age-old trick our grandmas swore by is the real deal for healthy hair.
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Follow this simple step just twice a week
Is your hair falling out way too much? Do the roots feel weak? It's time to try a simple trick our grandparents have followed for ages. Just do this twice a week to strengthen your hair from the roots. You'll see a real difference in just a few weeks.
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Oil massage for healthy hair
If you want long, thick, and strong hair, oiling is a must. A good 'champi' or head massage with oil doesn't just nourish your hair, it makes the roots stronger from the inside.
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How to use
You should oil your hair at least twice a week. For the best results, apply oil before you go to sleep and leave it on overnight. The next morning, just wash it off with a mild shampoo.
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If you are short on time
What if you can't leave the oil in your hair all night? No problem. Just make sure you apply oil to your scalp and roots and massage it in at least one hour before you take a shower.
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Which oil is best to use?
You can pick an oil that suits your hair type. Some great options are: Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, Castor Oil, or Bhringraj Oil. Each one has its own benefits for hair health.
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Please note
Here's a pro-tip: slightly warm the oil before you apply it. When you're oiling, use your fingertips to gently massage your scalp. This simple massage boosts blood circulation and helps your hair grow faster.
ALSO READ: Hair Care: Best 10 Natural Oils to Boost Hair Growth and Thickness
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Benefits of oiling hair
Regular oiling gives your hair the nutrients it's missing. It also stops your hair from getting too dry and keeps it soft. Plus, it helps prevent dandruff. Oiling before a shampoo makes your hair feel silky and look shiny.**Disclaimer**The advice in this article is for general information only. If you have severe hair problems or any health condition, it's always best to consult a specialist before trying any treatment.
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