You do not need expensive cleaning powders for this. You can solve this problem easily with regular baking soda from your kitchen. Empty your washing machine first. Mix 2 to 3 tablespoons of baking soda with a little water and pour it into the detergent tray.

You can also add one cup of vinegar to this mix, but you must check your machine manual first. Some brands warn that vinegar damages rubber parts. Check this rule, and then run the 'Tub Clean' or 'Drum Clean' option on your machine.

You can run an empty hot water cycle if your machine lacks this feature. The hot water spins without clothes and flushes out old soap and dirt completely. You should always follow the manufacturer manual for safe cleaning.