Lifestyle

Snake to Jade: 5 indoor plants for a stunning home

1. Snake Plant

Snake plant is an ideal choice for indoors. It requires minimal care and thrives with less watering.

2. Jade Plant

Jade plant is a great option for indoor spaces. It enhances home decor and tolerates low light and water.

3. Pothos Plant

Pothos is a common and beautiful indoor plant. It requires occasional watering, making it easy to care for.

4. Peperomia Plant

Peperomia is incredibly easy to maintain. It's visually appealing and doesn't need daily watering.

5. Spider Plant

Spider plant is perfect for indoors. It thrives with both less and more watering, making it very low-maintenance.

Premanand Maharaj's ADVICE for women on makeup and spirituality

PHOTOS: Wamiqa Gabbi's stylish dresses for Valentine's Day

(PHOTOS) Sophie Chaudhary inspired 8 latest saree looks

(PHOTOS) Smriti Mandhana: A Glimpse into Her Stylish Life