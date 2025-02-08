Snake to Jade: 5 indoor plants for a stunning home

Lifestyle
Snake plant is an ideal choice for indoors. It requires minimal care and thrives with less watering.
Jade plant is a great option for indoor spaces. It enhances home decor and tolerates low light and water.
Pothos is a common and beautiful indoor plant. It requires occasional watering, making it easy to care for.
Peperomia is incredibly easy to maintain. It's visually appealing and doesn't need daily watering.
Spider plant is perfect for indoors. It thrives with both less and more watering, making it very low-maintenance.
Premanand Maharaj's ADVICE for women on makeup and spirituality
PHOTOS: Wamiqa Gabbi's stylish dresses for Valentine's Day
(PHOTOS) Sophie Chaudhary inspired 8 latest saree looks
(PHOTOS) Smriti Mandhana: A Glimpse into Her Stylish Life