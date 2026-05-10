Aam Panna: Homemade Cooler That Helps You Fight Rising Temperatures
Summer means raw mangoes are everywhere! And what's the best way to use them? Make some Aam Panna, of course. This traditional drink is a lifesaver against sunstroke and you can whip it up right in your kitchen. It's super easy!
13
Image Credit : chat gpt
Aam Panna is packed with nutrients
This drink isn't just tasty, it's healthy too. Aam Panna is loaded with nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, and sodium, which are great for your body.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : Getty
Aam Panna helps prevent sunstroke
Drinking Aam Panna instantly cools your body down. It significantly lowers the risk of sunstroke, even in the worst heat, and keeps you hydrated. It also improves gut health, helping with issues like constipation and bloating.
33
Image Credit : Getty
How to make Aam Panna at home
Making Aam Panna is very simple. You'll need raw mangoes, jaggery, mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and pepper powder. First, boil the mangoes in a cooker. Then, peel and mash the pulp. Blend this pulp with all the other ingredients to make a smooth paste. You can store this paste for up to two weeks. Whenever you want a drink, just mix three spoons of the paste in a glass of cold water and enjoy!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos