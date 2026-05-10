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How to make Aam Panna at home

Making Aam Panna is very simple. You'll need raw mangoes, jaggery, mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and pepper powder. First, boil the mangoes in a cooker. Then, peel and mash the pulp. Blend this pulp with all the other ingredients to make a smooth paste. You can store this paste for up to two weeks. Whenever you want a drink, just mix three spoons of the paste in a glass of cold water and enjoy!