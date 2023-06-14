Mojito to Aam Panna: 6 cooling mango mocktails

Lifestyle
This recipe uses mango, with basil syrup, sparkling water, basil leaves and mango juice and is a yummy mocktail. Here's a list of 6 cooling mango mocktails.
This tasty mango mocktail is a refreshing cool drink. It is made and prepared with mango pulp, pineapple juice, limes and lemonade.
Rustle up this mango yoghurt drink recipe in the summer. This yummy drink uses mango, orange, honey, cardamom powder and yoghurt.
This simple cooler drink uses mango pulp, pineapple juice, lime juice and lemonade and does beat the summer heat.
This cooler uses mango, mint leaves, sprite, strawberries, and chilli powder, and sprite and is a yummy drink to beat the heat.
This mango mocktail infused with mint, lemon, soda or passion cordial will make you say bye to your usual cold drink.