A viral video shows a Ravana effigy's firecrackers flying towards the crowd as it was set ablaze on Dussehra, sending people running for safety.

A Ravana effigy is burned every year. This year, as people set the effigy alight in keeping with tradition, it appeared to launch a counter-attack, sending the crowd running. The moment went viral on the internet, leaving people unable to stop laughing.

Dussehra is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. Every year, effigies of Ravana are installed in large grounds and especially at Ramlila Maidan, where Shri Ram is shown shooting an arrow to burn Ravana. Often the arrow is only symbolic, while people standing nearby set the effigy on fire.

Social media users compared chaotic scene to Golmaal 3

A recently viral video shows something similar, except here Ravana counter-attacks. When burning the effigy, it is important to maintain a safe distance. Artisans who build the effigy for public satisfaction place a suitable quantity of explosives inside so that it can be set alight easily.

In the viral video, as soon as a man sets the effigy on fire from below, it catches flame. But the firecrackers placed on it begin flying towards the public. The scene resembled a sequence from Golmaal 3, where Ajay Devgn and another character open firecracker shops and set off each other's stock, causing rockets and crackers to explode everywhere.

In the viral video, the public's mistake was simply standing too close to the effigy. As soon as it was set on fire, the crackers inside exploded towards the crowd. As sparks flew towards them, people scattered and ran for safety. Meanwhile, Ravana burned brightly and the video ended.

The clip is making people laugh across social media platforms. Posted by @urr..ammu..07, the reel has been viewed over 1.5 crore times and has received more than 9,000 comments.

While some users see the crowd entering the red zone around the effigy as a problem, others are questioning who places rockets inside a Ravana effigy. One user commented, "This is Ravana's counter-attack." Another said, "What nonsense is this! This is very dangerous, both for humans and animals! And these people are enjoying it."