Here's how you can keep bananas fresh for 10 days in Summer
Banana storage hacks: Bananas ripen and turn brown quickly in the summer. If you want to keep your bananas yellow and fresh for longer, try these easy hacks
Wrap the Stem in Plastic or Foil
Wrapping the banana stems in plastic wrap or aluminum foil reduces the effect of ethylene gas, which makes bananas ripen quickly. This helps them stay fresh and yellow for longer.
Separate the Bananas
Bananas ripen faster in a bunch. Separating them slows down the ripening process and keeps them fresh longer.
Refrigerate When Fully Ripe
Once bananas are fully yellow, you can store them in the fridge. The peel might turn brown, but the fruit inside will stay fresh.
Use a Hanging Banana Holder
Hanging bananas prevents them from touching each other and getting bruised, which helps them last longer.
Avoid Paper Bags
If you want bananas to ripen slowly, keep them out of paper bags. Paper bags trap ethylene gas, which speeds up ripening. Store them openly.
Store in a Cool, Dry Place
Direct sunlight or heat makes bananas spoil quickly. It's best to store them in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area.