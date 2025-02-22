Must visit Buddhist temples : All about Buddha heritage across the country

The Buddhist temples in India are worth visiting on your trips. They are so peaceful and gives you immense strength and power. Here is the list of Buddhist temples across the India.

The prominence of Lord Buddha's temples and stupas in India reflects the history and cultures of Buddhism. By visiting these sites, not only can a religious experience be gained, but these sites also present amazing examples of Buddhist art, architecture, and history. Let us also tell you which are the major Buddhist sites in India.

Mahabodhi Temple (Bodh Gaya, Bihar)

This temple of Lord Buddha is located at the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. This site is recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It is the most sacred site for the followers of Buddhism. There is a Bodhi tree here, which is associated with the attainment of enlightenment by the Buddha. Along with this, there is Vajrasana, where Lord Buddha meditated.

Sanchi Stupa (Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh)

This stupa is a witness to the development and spread of Buddhism. Sanchi Stupa is one of the stupas built by Emperor Ashoka, which is the main symbol of Buddhism. There is a Toran gate here, which depicts the life and teachings of Buddha. The magnificent carvings and sculptures of Sanchu Stupa represent Buddhist culture and art. This place is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ramabhar Stupa (Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh)

This is the same place where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. Due to this, this place is a sacred pilgrimage site for the followers of Buddhism. Here, Ramabhar Stupa and Buddha statues are the main center of attraction. Ramabhar Stupa has a statue of Buddha in his final resting position.

Dhauli Giri Stupa (Bhubaneswar, Odisha)

Dhauli Giri Stupa is the place where Emperor Ashoka adopted Buddhism after the Kalinga War. In such a situation, this place reflects an important turning point in Ashoka's life. There is Shanti Stupa to see here, which is built in Japanese style and is a symbol of peace. Apart from this, Ashoka's inscriptions are here, which tell about the promotion of Buddhism.

Thikse Monastery (Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir)

Thikse Monastery is the largest monastery of Tibetan Buddhism and one of the major religious places of Ladakh. This monastery is the center of Tibetan culture and religion. The 49-foot-high statue of Lord Buddha located here is the main center of attraction. Along with this, the paintings and carvings related to Tibetan Buddhism in the monastery attract people's attention.

Sarnath Temple (Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh)

Sarnath is the place where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon. This place is an important place in the history of Buddhism. Here is the Dhamek Stupa, which symbolizes the first sermon of Lord Buddha. Apart from this, there are ancient relics related to Lord Buddha in the Sarnath Museum.

Vaishali Stupa (Vaishali, Bihar)

Vaishali Stupa is the place where Lord Buddha gave his last sermon. Due to this, this place is considered the "main center of Buddhism.". Carvings and sculptures of events related to Buddha's life are located here.

