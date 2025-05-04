Health Guide: Is eating chicken every day good for your health?
If you consume large amounts of chicken daily, be cautious, as it may increase your risk of death. This alarming fact has come to light in a study.
| Published : May 04 2025, 10:36 AM
2 Min read
Chicken is a common food for non-vegetarians. It's not just tasty but also used in various dishes offering health benefits.
Chicken, low in calories, sodium, and fat, is a good protein source. It contains all 9 essential amino acids, offering various benefits like improved heart health, stronger bones, and weight loss.
Chicken is often considered a healthier protein than red meat. However, a recent study has raised concerns among chicken lovers, suggesting a link between high chicken consumption and increased mortality.
A recent study in 'Nutrients' suggests a link between high chicken intake and increased mortality, particularly from gastrointestinal cancer. Those consuming over 300g of chicken weekly face a 27% higher risk of death than those consuming less than 100g.
This study examined the link between meat consumption and gastrointestinal cancer (GC) and other causes of death in Southern Italy. Consuming over 300g of chicken was linked to a 27% higher mortality risk compared to consuming under 100g. This risk is higher for men than women.
According to the study, excessive chicken consumption increases the risk of death. Therefore, be mindful of your weekly chicken intake.
Include other protein sources in your diet. You don't need chicken for daily protein. Consider tofu, beans, seeds (plant-based), or dairy, eggs, fish (animal-based) as alternatives.
