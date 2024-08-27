Health alert! Never cook THESE 4 foods in an iron kadhai

This article explores four food items you should avoid cooking in an iron kadhai or pan, explaining the reasons behind this advice.

Food cooked in an iron kadhai is not only tasty but also healthy. It provides the body with essential iron. It is especially beneficial for people with anemia to consume food cooked in an iron kadhai. However, cooking certain foods in it can be harmful instead of beneficial.

Sour Foods: Never cook sour foods in an iron vessel as they react with the iron. While not dangerous, it can make the food taste metallic.

Avoid cooking green leafy vegetables in an iron kadhai When cooked in an iron kadhai, green leafy vegetables turn black due to the iron content in them reacting with the pan. This can be harmful to health. Therefore, never cook green leafy vegetables in an iron kadhai.

Avoid cooking fish and eggs in an iron kadhai Never cook fish or eggs in an iron kadhai. The oil used during cooking sticks to the pan, making it difficult to clean and altering the taste.

Avoid cooking sweet dishes in an iron kadhai Cooking sweet dishes in an iron kadhai leaves a lingering smell even after washing. It also spoils the taste.

