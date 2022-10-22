Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Dhanteras 2022: Share these wishes, images, and statuses with your friends and family on the occasion

    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    As we celebrate the festival of Dhanteras on Saturday, October 23, here are some images and HD wallpapers along with wishes, messages and Whatsapp and Facebook statuses for your to share with your family and friends.

    Image: freepik.com

    Happy Dhanteras Wishes 2022: This year the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23, 2022. On the day of Dhanteras, people worship Lord Kuber along with Goddess Lakshmi. According to religious beliefs, during the 'Samudra Manthan’, on the day of Dhanteras, Lord Dhanvantari appeared with the pot of ‘Amrit’ and Ayurveda. Lord Dhanvantari is also called the father of medicine. There is also a tradition of shopping on the day of Dhanteras. People prefer to buy gold and silver jewellery, utensils and vehicles on the occasion. Along with this, buying anything new on this day is considered auspicious. As we celebrate Dhanteras today, here are wishes, messages, images and WhatsApp and Facebook statuses that you can share with your near and dear ones to mark the occasion.

    Image: freepik.com

    May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari bless you and your family. May this day bring you growth in your business, love and luck in your life, and may you always be showered with wealth. Happy Dhanteras!

    ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

    Image: freepik.com

    On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, I wish for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh to bless you with health, wealth and prosperity. A very happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

    ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Mathri to Murukku; 5 snack recipes you can add in your list

    Image: freepik.com

    On the festival of Dhanteras, may Lord Dhanvantari fill your life with wealth. I hope that today and every other day of the rest of your life are blessed with love, prosperity, good health and wealth. Happy Dhanteras 2022!

    Image: freepik.com

    Let there be happiness not only in your house but in your heart and life. May you shine like a diamond. On this auspicious occasion, I pray to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Dhanvantri to fill your life with positivity. Here’s wishing you a very happy Dhanteras.

    This Dhateras, my wish for you is that the diya that you light may forever illuminate positive energy in your life. I hope that every wish of yours is fulfilled. May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi be on you and that you continue to grow in your life. Happy Dhateras 2022 to you and your family.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 21, 2022: Good day for Aries; health of Taurus, Gemini may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 22 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 22, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Heard of sleep tourism? It helps you improve your sleep cycle; here's everything you need to know sur

    Heard of sleep tourism? It helps you improve your sleep cycle; here's everything you need to know

    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat sur

    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

    Diwali 2022: Planning to buy mattress this festive season? Know how ro pick the right one to support your back RBA

    Diwali 2022: Planning to buy mattress this festive season? Know how to pick the right one to support your back

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2022: Here are 5 DIY scrubs you can try out for glowing skin sur

    Diwali 2022: Here are 5 DIY scrubs you can try out for glowing skin

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 22 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 21, 2022: Good day for Aries; health of Taurus, Gemini may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 22 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 22, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Seen Disha Patani new Calvin Kline bra Check it out here drb

    Seen Disha Patani’s new Calvin Kline BRA? Check it out here

    5 tips to follow for pre and post skincare ahead of Diwali 2022 sur

    5 tips to follow for pre and post skincare ahead of Diwali 2022

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon