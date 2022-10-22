Happy Dhanteras 2022: Share these wishes, images, and statuses with your friends and family on the occasion

As we celebrate the festival of Dhanteras on Saturday, October 23, here are some images and HD wallpapers along with wishes, messages and Whatsapp and Facebook statuses for your to share with your family and friends.

Image: freepik.com

Happy Dhanteras Wishes 2022: This year the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23, 2022. On the day of Dhanteras, people worship Lord Kuber along with Goddess Lakshmi. According to religious beliefs, during the 'Samudra Manthan’, on the day of Dhanteras, Lord Dhanvantari appeared with the pot of ‘Amrit’ and Ayurveda. Lord Dhanvantari is also called the father of medicine. There is also a tradition of shopping on the day of Dhanteras. People prefer to buy gold and silver jewellery, utensils and vehicles on the occasion. Along with this, buying anything new on this day is considered auspicious. As we celebrate Dhanteras today, here are wishes, messages, images and WhatsApp and Facebook statuses that you can share with your near and dear ones to mark the occasion.

Image: freepik.com

May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari bless you and your family. May this day bring you growth in your business, love and luck in your life, and may you always be showered with wealth. Happy Dhanteras! ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

Image: freepik.com

On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, I wish for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh to bless you with health, wealth and prosperity. A very happy Dhanteras to you and your family. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Mathri to Murukku; 5 snack recipes you can add in your list

Image: freepik.com

On the festival of Dhanteras, may Lord Dhanvantari fill your life with wealth. I hope that today and every other day of the rest of your life are blessed with love, prosperity, good health and wealth. Happy Dhanteras 2022!

Image: freepik.com