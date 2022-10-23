Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Choti Diwali 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share with your loved ones

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

    Chhoti Diwali, also called Narak Chaturdashi, is the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. Chhoti Diwali is usually celebrated a day before Badi Diwali and a day after Dhanteras. Here are some Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022 wishes, quotes, messages to share with your loved ones.
     

    Every year, Chhoti Diwali is observed the day before Diwali. Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is observed this year on Sunday, October 23. It is said that Goddess Kali slew the demon Narakasura on this day. This year, Chaturdashi Tithi will run from October 23 at 6:03 PM to October 24 at 5:27 PM.

    Browse through these happy Chhoti Diwali 2022 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and greetings to send to your loved ones.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Mathri to Murukku; 5 snack recipes you can add in your list

    Here are some wishes and messages you can share with your loved ones

    1. Wishing a very Happy Choti Diwali to you. May this occasion marks the beginning of happy and good times for you and your loved ones.
    2. The festival of lights is here. May you and your family make lots of good memories together. My best wishes are with you. Happy Chhoti Diwali.
    3. May Goddess Laxmi shower you with her blessings and lead you to the path of prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022!
    4. May Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha come together to bless you and your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali. Warm greetings to you.
    5. Wishing a very Happy Choti Diwali to you. May this occasion marks the beginning of happy and good times for you and your loved ones.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Salt to Dishwashing powder-5 ways to clean Gold and Silver jewellery at home this Dhanteras

    Diwali 2022

    6. May Goddess Laxmi shower you with her blessings and lead you to the path of prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022!
    7. May the lamps of Diwali enlighten your life with happiness, success, and good luck! Happy Choti Diwali 2022!
    8. Let us celebrate this festival of light and let light win over darkness today! Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022!
    9. Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family…. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you.

    Some quotes to share with loved ones:

    1. May this Chhoti Diwali be as bright as ever
    May it bring joy, health and wealth to you
    May the festival of lights brighten up your life today and forever
    Happy Chhoti Diwali to all!

    2. May this Naraka Chaturdashi bring a pot full of health, wealth and life
    May God always be with you and bring an end to all your strife
    Happy Naraka Chaturdashi

    3. It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers
    But it’s also the time to stay safe
    Have a happy and safe Choti Diwali!

    4. Ache par bure ki vijay ho aur har jagah aap hi ki jay ho…. Narak Chaturdashi ka tyohar aapko bahut Mubarak ho!

    5. Wishing you the best of festivities and merriment on the auspicious Narak Chaturdashi…. Have a wonderful Choti Diwali!

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do you have diabetes? Tips to control your temptation for sweets THIS Diwali RBA

    Do you have diabetes? Tips to control your temptation for sweets THIS Diwali

    Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdashi/ Bhut Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat/timings, Puja Vidhi, and Significance RBA

    Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdashi/ Bhut Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat/timings, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

    Diwali Laxmi Puja 2022: Check city-wise puja muhurat, samagri, dos and don'ts to be followed - adt

    Diwali Laxmi Puja 2022: Check city-wise puja muhurat, samagri, dos and don'ts to be followed

    Daily Horoscope for October 23, 2022: Successful day for Gemini, Cancer; health of Taurus, Leo may be affected - adt

    Daily Horoscope for October 23, 2022: Successful day for Gemini, Cancer; health of Taurus, Leo may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 23, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for October 23, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Do you have diabetes? Tips to control your temptation for sweets THIS Diwali RBA

    Do you have diabetes? Tips to control your temptation for sweets THIS Diwali

    Xi Jinping in Mao Zedong's league after re-election as CPC General Secretary for record third five-year term

    Xi Jinping in Mao Zedong's league after re-election as CPC General Secretary for record third five-year term

    Smog covers Delhi skies national capital air quality in poor category ahead of Diwali gcw

    Smog covers Delhi skies, national capital's air quality in 'poor' category ahead of Diwali

    Adipurushn Prabhas as Lord Ram; makers, released a new poster on actor's 43rd birthday RBA

    Adipurush: Prabhas as Lord Ram; makers, released a new poster on actor's 43rd birthday

    Union Home Ministry cancels FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

    MHA cancels FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon