Happy Choti Diwali 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share with your loved ones

Chhoti Diwali, also called Narak Chaturdashi, is the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. Chhoti Diwali is usually celebrated a day before Badi Diwali and a day after Dhanteras. Here are some Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022 wishes, quotes, messages to share with your loved ones.



Every year, Chhoti Diwali is observed the day before Diwali. Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is observed this year on Sunday, October 23. It is said that Goddess Kali slew the demon Narakasura on this day. This year, Chaturdashi Tithi will run from October 23 at 6:03 PM to October 24 at 5:27 PM. Browse through these happy Chhoti Diwali 2022 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and greetings to send to your loved ones.

Here are some wishes and messages you can share with your loved ones 1. Wishing a very Happy Choti Diwali to you. May this occasion marks the beginning of happy and good times for you and your loved ones.

2. The festival of lights is here. May you and your family make lots of good memories together. My best wishes are with you. Happy Chhoti Diwali.

3. May Goddess Laxmi shower you with her blessings and lead you to the path of prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022!

4. May Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha come together to bless you and your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali. Warm greetings to you.



7. May the lamps of Diwali enlighten your life with happiness, success, and good luck! Happy Choti Diwali 2022!

8. Let us celebrate this festival of light and let light win over darkness today! Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022!

9. Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family…. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you.