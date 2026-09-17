PM Modi happily eats sea buckthorn from the Himalayan regions. This fruit contains high levels of Vitamin C. Experts say that we need more research on its exact health benefits. The Prime Minister also consumes black rice. Black rice contains anthocyanins. These compounds help with digestion, blood sugar control, and heart health. Indian avocados also gained huge popularity among people recently. You can easily add these nutrient-rich foods to your daily meals in the right amounts.