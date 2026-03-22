Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or 2? End the confusion and find out the correct date
Every year, people celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav, also called Hanuman Jayanti, on the Purnima tithi of the Chaitra month. In 2026, this festival falls in the first week of April, but there's some confusion about the exact date.
Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or 2? End the confusion and find out the correct date
In Hinduism, people worship many gods and goddesses, and Hanumanji is one of the most revered. Many believe he is an avatar of Lord Mahadev. In the Treta Yug, Hanumanji found Devi Sita on Lord Ram's request. Pleased, Mata Sita granted him the boon of immortality. That's why it's said Hanumanji is still alive today. Every year, we celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav on the Purnima of Chaitra month. In 2026, the festival falls in the first week of April. Read on to find out the correct date.
When is Hanuman Janmotsav 2026?
We celebrate the festival of Hanuman Janmotsav every year on the Purnima of Chaitra month. According to the Panchang, this time the Purnima tithi starts at 7:06 AM on Wednesday, April 1, and ends at 7:41 AM on Thursday, April 2. This means the Purnima tithi falls on both April 1 and 2, causing some confusion.
When is Hanuman Jayanti in 2026?
According to Ujjain's astrologer, Pt. Pravin Dwivedi, the Purnima tithi on April 1 begins after sunrise. Therefore, we should not celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on that day. The next day, on April 2, the sunrise will happen during the Purnima tithi. This makes celebrating the festival on April 2 the correct choice as per the scriptures. Several auspicious yogas will also form on this day, which increases the festival's importance.
Why did Mahadev take the Hanuman avatar?
In the Treta Yug, the terror of Ravana, the king of demons, had grown immense. To end his reign, Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Ram, the prince of Ayodhya. Ravana was a great devotee of Lord Mahadev and had many divine powers. So, Mahadev himself took the avatar of Hanuman to destroy Ravana's pride and played a key role in his downfall. It is believed that Hanumanji is still meditating in a secret place even today.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
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