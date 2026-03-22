In the Treta Yug, the terror of Ravana, the king of demons, had grown immense. To end his reign, Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Ram, the prince of Ayodhya. Ravana was a great devotee of Lord Mahadev and had many divine powers. So, Mahadev himself took the avatar of Hanuman to destroy Ravana's pride and played a key role in his downfall. It is believed that Hanumanji is still meditating in a secret place even today.

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