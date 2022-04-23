Hair care: Protect your locks with this ultimate guide

We share expert tips and some of the easiest and fuss free ways to ensure lustrous, healthy hair this summer.

It is that time of the year again when you enthusiastically bring out those trendy flip-flops and breezy, colourful clothes. However, along comes the menace of scorching heat. It is not only the heat and the harmful effects of sun exposure that take a toll on your health, skin and hair but a cocktail of pollution, sweat and humidity also wreaks havoc on your beauty.

In an attempt to safeguard our skin from sun damage, most of us forget that our hair also needs that extra care. It is equally important to protect our hair from the ravages of heat and keep it nourished and well hydrated.

We share expert tips and some of the easiest and fuss free ways to ensure lustrous, healthy hair this summer.

Summer Hair Care Tips:

· Tie your hair while heading out, take a scarf if possible.

· In case you wear a cap, ensure that you wash it regularly. Sweat and dirt usually gets accumulated in the insides of your cap and can cause infection, irritation and itchiness in the scalp.

· Keep your scalp dandruff free.

· Keep yourself hydrated and add ingredients and food items that can strengthen your hair. Drink lots of fluids and include lots of fresh green veggies and fruits in your diet.

· Use oil sparingly. Too much oiling can also trigger scalp issues in humid conditions.

· Go for herbal and hydrating shampoo and conditioner that can battle the excessive drying of hair that happens in summer. Ditch artificial colour and steer clear of styling treatments such ironing or blow drying as well as cosmetics.

· For that extra boost of nourishment to your summer hair care regime, we suggest some DIY hair masks and packs that can easily be made in the comfort of your home.