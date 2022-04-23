Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair care: Protect your locks with this ultimate guide

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    We share expert tips and some of the easiest and fuss free ways to ensure lustrous, healthy hair this summer.

    It is that time of the year again when you enthusiastically bring out those trendy flip-flops and breezy, colourful clothes. However, along comes the menace of scorching heat. It is not only the heat and the harmful effects of sun exposure that take a toll on your health, skin and hair but a cocktail of pollution, sweat and humidity also wreaks havoc on your beauty.

    In an attempt to safeguard our skin from sun damage, most of us forget that our hair also needs that extra care. It is equally important to protect our hair from the ravages of heat and keep it nourished and well hydrated. 

    We share expert tips and some of the easiest and fuss free ways to ensure lustrous, healthy hair this summer.
     

    Summer Hair Care Tips:

    ·         Tie your hair while heading out, take a scarf if possible.

    ·         In case you wear a cap, ensure that you wash it regularly. Sweat and dirt usually gets accumulated in the insides of your cap and can cause infection, irritation and itchiness in the scalp.

    ·         Keep your scalp dandruff free.

    ·         Keep yourself hydrated and add ingredients and food items that can strengthen your hair. Drink lots of fluids and include lots of fresh green veggies and fruits in your diet.

    ·         Use oil sparingly. Too much oiling can also trigger scalp issues in humid conditions.

    ·         Go for herbal and hydrating shampoo and conditioner that can battle the excessive drying of hair that happens in summer. Ditch artificial colour and steer clear of styling treatments such ironing or blow drying as well as cosmetics.

    ·         For that extra boost of nourishment to your summer hair care regime, we suggest some DIY hair masks and packs that can easily be made in the comfort of your home.

    Can’t make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    Google Doodle celebrates Naziha Salim today: Who is she?

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan

    Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy? Here's all you need to know about the rare condition

    IPL 2022, KKR vs GT: Russell's 4-for shadows Pandya's 67; fans entertained

    Add these drinks to your diet to avoid Vitamin D deficiency

    Want to lose weight? Eat these 5 low-carb 'Keto' rotis and see the result

    Can’t make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    British MP faces backlash over Twitter jibe about Muslims in India

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

