Gut Feeling to Defensiveness: 7 ways to know your partner is cheating on you

The realisation that one's spouse may be cheating on them may be a very difficult experience. Here are several indications that might point to an unfaithful relationship.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 3:55 PM IST

In the event that you have worries, it is essential to talk with your spouse in an open and honest manner. If help is required, you can also consider receiving assistance from trusted friends or a counsellor. 

budget 2025
article_image2

Alterations in Behaviour: Changes in behaviour that occur for no apparent reason, such as becoming extremely secretive or distant.

article_image3

Increased Secrecy: Maintaining a higher level of confidentiality by changing passwords and guarding their phone or computer more than normal.

article_image4

Emotional Distance: A lack of emotional connection or closeness is referred to as emotional distance.

article_image5

Defensiveness: Spending more time away without a reasonable explanation is an example of unexplained absences.

article_image6

Changes in Appearance: The act of becoming defensive or evasive when questioned about their location or activities is called defensiveness.

article_image7

Image: FreePik

Gut Feeling: Having a gut feeling is having faith in your instincts when something seems odd, even if there is no obvious proof to support the feeling.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Decluttering for a calm mind: Techniques, types, and mental health benefits MEG

Decluttering for a calm mind: Techniques, types, and mental health benefits

Pre-sleep routine: 7 expert tips for better sleep and productivity MEG

Pre-sleep routine: 7 expert tips for better sleep and productivity

5 mindful and physical benefits of Pranayama

5 mindful and physical benefits of Pranayama

Men's Fashion Today: Designers open up on redefining style and breaking stereotypes NTI

Men’s Fashion Today: Designers open up on redefining style and breaking stereotypes

Best time to workout: morning or evening? benefits and risks MEG

Best time to workout: morning or evening? benefits and risks

Recent Stories

8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors ATG

8th Pay Commission LATEST update: Check expected date, minimum salary and other factors

Solo Brands Stock Slips As Company Names Interim CEO: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Solo Brands Stock Slips As Company Names Interim CEO: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory shk

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide it from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory

Reliance to Bharti Airtel: Top 10 most valuable companies in Hurun India 500 list NTI

Reliance to Bharti Airtel: India’s top 10 most valuable companies

iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO) gcw

iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO)

Recent Videos

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir, the State of Temples! Omar Abdullah Invites Tourists & Investors to J&K

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Kerala Pulse | Kottayam Ragging Horror: Victims Stripped, Tortured | What Happened?

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pawan Kalyan Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam with Family! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pope Francis Diagnosed with Double PNEUMONIA, Vatican Confirms Treatment Complications

Pope Francis Diagnosed with Double PNEUMONIA, Vatican Confirms Treatment Complications

Video Icon
Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Video Icon