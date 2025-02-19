Gut Feeling to Defensiveness: 7 ways to know your partner is cheating on you

The realisation that one's spouse may be cheating on them may be a very difficult experience. Here are several indications that might point to an unfaithful relationship.

In the event that you have worries, it is essential to talk with your spouse in an open and honest manner. If help is required, you can also consider receiving assistance from trusted friends or a counsellor.

Alterations in Behaviour: Changes in behaviour that occur for no apparent reason, such as becoming extremely secretive or distant.

Increased Secrecy: Maintaining a higher level of confidentiality by changing passwords and guarding their phone or computer more than normal.

Emotional Distance: A lack of emotional connection or closeness is referred to as emotional distance.

Defensiveness: Spending more time away without a reasonable explanation is an example of unexplained absences.

Changes in Appearance: The act of becoming defensive or evasive when questioned about their location or activities is called defensiveness.

Image: FreePik

Gut Feeling: Having a gut feeling is having faith in your instincts when something seems odd, even if there is no obvious proof to support the feeling.

Latest Videos