Image Credit : Getty

Guru Purnima: Guru Purnima in 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10, aligning with the full moon (Purnima) of the Ashadha month in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious occasion is revered across Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism as a time to honor the Gurus—spiritual guides who impart wisdom and illuminate the path of righteousness. According to the Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 1:36 AM on July 10 and ends at 2:06 AM on July 11.