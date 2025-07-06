Guru Purnima 2025: 5 powerful remedies for good luck

If Jupiter is in an inauspicious position in your horoscope, apply saffron tilak on your forehead on Guru Purnima and donate a yellow flag at a temple.
On July 10th, Guru Purnima, donate things related to Jupiter like chickpeas, turmeric, yellow sapphire, gold, yellow fruits like mangoes and bananas.
5 places to light a lamp on Devshayani Ekadashi 2025
Vastu Shastra: Which direction to light a lamp outside for good luck?
Sawan 2025: 5 rules for offering Bilva leaves to Shivling
Light a Lamp on Sunday for Financial Relief