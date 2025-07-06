English

Guru Purnima 2025: 5 powerful remedies for good luck

Astrology Jul 06 2025
When is Guru Purnima 2025?

Guru Purnima is on Thursday, July 10th. Performing certain remedies on this day can reduce life's troubles and increase good luck. Learn about these 5 remedies…
Whom to worship on Guru Purnima?

On Guru Purnima, one should worship Devguru Brihaspati, i.e., the planet Jupiter. This removes troubles in married life and brings sweetness to love life.
Which Tilak to apply on Guru Purnima?

If Jupiter is in an inauspicious position in your horoscope, apply saffron tilak on your forehead on Guru Purnima and donate a yellow flag at a temple. 

What to mix in bathing water on Guru Purnima?

If you are constantly facing troubles in life, mix a pinch of turmeric in your bathing water on Guru Purnima. This will reduce your problems.
Which tree to worship on Guru Purnima?

Worshiping a banana tree on Guru Purnima holds special significance as it is related to Jupiter. Worshiping it eliminates bad luck and maintains good luck.
What to donate on Guru Purnima?

On July 10th, Guru Purnima, donate things related to Jupiter like chickpeas, turmeric, yellow sapphire, gold, yellow fruits like mangoes and bananas. 

