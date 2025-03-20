Ugadi Horoscope 2025: What this new year holds for each zodiac sign

Read Full Article

This year is named Vishvavasu. What does Vishvavasu mean? This word can be interpreted in a couple of ways. According to Kalpadruma, Vishvam Vasu Yasya Vishvavasu means 'He whose wealth is the entire world'. Also, Vishvesham Vasu Yasmaat Vishvavasu: is a Vachaspatya saying, meaning 'He from whom everyone derives wealth is Vishvavasu'. All of these refer to Vishnu. According to Kittel, it means 'Wealth of all' - everyone's wealth. Overall, the Vishvavasu year signifies wealth, a prosperous wealth for everyone's life.

The Vishvavasu year begins on a Sunday. The lord of the week on which the year begins becomes the king of that year. Therefore, this year's king is Surya (Sun). The lord of the week in which the solar transit occurs becomes the minister. Since the solar transit occurs on a Monday this year, the minister is Chandra (Moon). The king and minister usually determine the results of that year. Since the Sun and Moon are the eyes of the world, they will bring great fortune this year.

Results of the planets' reign:

King - Ravi (Sun)

Since the king is Surya (Sun), excessive heat will trouble the animal kingdom. The Sun, indicating less rain, will cause a shortage of crops and grains. Enmity will grow among kings.

Minister - Chandra (Moon)

Since the minister is Chandra (Moon), there will be no shortage of rain. Plants will flourish. People will be safe. Women will gain power.

Commander-in-chief - Ravi (Sun)

'Sene' means defense system. Problems in defense systems - possibility of war between countries. Red grains will grow abundantly.

Plant Lord - Guru (Jupiter)

Since Guru (Jupiter) is the plant lord, abundance can be seen in plants. Sweet substances will grow abundantly. Sweet and fruit yields will increase.

Grain Lord - Kuja (Mars)

Due to Kuja (Mars), dry grains and red grains can grow abundantly. Red grains will yield more.

Arghadhipati (Price Lord) - Ravi (Sun)

Arghadhipatya means the price of substances. Due to the Sun, the price of substances will increase. Red grains will yield more.

Meghadhipati (Cloud Lord) - Ravi (Sun)

Due to the Sun, the heat will be high. Rainfall will be low. Hot and dry weather will prevail.

Rasadhipati (Essence Lord) - Shani (Saturn)

The vitality of plants will decrease. Essence substances will diminish.

Nirasadhipati (Water Essence Lord) - Budha (Mercury)

Fragrant substances - sandalwood will become rare. Iron, lead, copper, and emerald objects will be abundant.

Pashunayaka (Animal Leader) - Yama

Under Yama's leadership, animal diseases may increase. There will be a shortage of fodder.

Eclipse Information:

07-09-2025 - Sunday - Total Lunar Eclipse will occur in India. Observance is present.

Sparshakala (Beginning Time) Night - 09.57

Madhyakala (Middle Time) Night - 11.42

Mokshakala (Ending Time) Night - 1.26

03-03—2026 - Tuesday - Total Lunar Eclipse will occur in India. Observance is present.

Sparshakala (Beginning Time) Afternoon - 3.20

Madhyakala (Middle Time) Evening - 5.04

Mokshakala (Ending Time) Evening - 06.40

Planetary Transit Information:

This year, mainly due to the transit of Guru (Jupiter), Rahu, and Ketu, all zodiac signs will receive the results of these planets.

On May 14, Guru (Jupiter) will transit into the Gemini sign. Also,

Guru (Jupiter) will transit in the Cancer sign from October 19 to December 4.

After that, from December 5 to the end of the year, it will transit in Gemini.

On May 18, Rahu will enter Aquarius and Ketu will enter Leo.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

