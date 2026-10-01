Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. On this special day, revisit 25 of his timeless quotes on truth, peace, non-violence, patience, simplicity and life.

Gandhi Jayanti, observed every year on October 2, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most influential figures of India’s freedom movement. His philosophy of truth, non-violence, simplicity and service continues to inspire people across generations.

On Gandhi Jayanti 2026, here are 25 thoughts and quotes attributed to Mahatma Gandhi and documented in his collected works:

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes

1. Truth is God.

2. Realization of Truth is not at all possible without ahimsa.

3. Non-stealing does not mean mere abstention from theft. To keep or take what one does not need is also stealing.

4. Let us respect other religions even as we respect our own. Mere tolerance thereof is not enough.

5. Untruth corrodes the soul; truth nourishes it.

6. There is no happiness like Truth, no misery like untruth.

7. In complete non-violence, there is complete absence of hatred.

8. Violence is the weapon of the weak; non-violence that of the strong.

9. We shall cease to think only of ourselves when we think of others.

10. A man without an ideal is like a ship without a rudder.

11. What seems impossible is not always really so.

12. Man is where his mind is, not where his body is.

13. To destroy something is easy. To build requires great skill and care.

14. Debts are redeemed by deeds, not by words.

15. Many things are wrought by patience, even as they are spoilt by impatience.

16. He who loses patience, loses Truth as well as Non-violence.

17. To have good thoughts is one thing; to act upon them is another.

18. The nearer we approach our ideal, the more truthful we become.

19. Real weakness is internal, not outward.

20. A life without thought is like that of a beast.

21. Do not listen to rumour; but, if you do, do not believe it.

22. To see nothing but faults of others is even meaner than praising one's own virtues.

23. Nothing is ever achieved without toil.

24. Faith is put to the test when the situation is most difficult.

25. To fulfil our obligations in daily life is the true test of our character.