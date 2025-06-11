Gardening Guide: 7 benefits of using buttermilk for plants
Buttermilk isn't just for drinking – it's great for plants too! It nourishes the soil, keeps pests away, and strengthens roots. Learn how buttermilk can benefit your garden
Buttermilk: Not just for drinking and cooking
Buttermilk is not only good for drinking and cooking but also for plants. The probiotics, lactic acid, and minerals in it strengthen the soil, repel pests, and strengthen the roots. Buttermilk is a cheap, natural, and eco-friendly fertilizer. It is very useful for reducing soil acidity and sun problems in summer.
Balances soil acidity
The lactic acid in buttermilk balances the soil pH, especially in alkaline soil. This helps plants absorb nutrients better.
Increases microorganisms in the soil
The probiotics in buttermilk increase the good microorganisms in the soil. This acts as an organic fertilizer and strengthens the soil.
Protection from pests
Buttermilk has fungus-controlling properties. Problems with mold and white spots are reduced.
Provides nutrients
Calcium, Vitamin B12, and proteins enhance plant growth and improve the quality of flowers and fruits.
Strengthens roots
Buttermilk softens the soil around the roots, strengthens them, and helps the plant grow well.
When and how to use buttermilk
Preparing the mixture
Mix 1 part buttermilk + 5 parts water. (Ex: 200 ml buttermilk + 1 liter water)
Pour near the roots
Pour gently near the roots in the morning or evening. Do not sprinkle on the leaves.
Use 1-2 times a month
Overuse can harm plants. Can also be used in drip irrigation. Can be mixed with water and used in organic farming.
When not to use buttermilk
Plants with delicate leaves: Buttermilk harms plants like ferns and orchids. Using buttermilk in winter can cause fungal problems. If the soil is already wet, buttermilk can cause root rot. Do not sprinkle on leaves. This can burn the leaves.