    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 delicious Modak recipes to try this year

    Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 with 5 delectable Modak recipes. Learn how to make Paan Modak, Jaggery Coconut Modak, Coconut Rose Modak, and Makhana Modak to please Lord Ganesha

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    Coconut Rose Modak

    These pink-hued modaks are sure to tempt everyone. To offer them to Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, add rose syrup and a little beetroot juice to the modak dough for a light pink color

    Makhana Modak

    If you crave the taste of dry fruits in your modak, try Makhana Modak. Lightly roast the makhana, then roast your favorite dry fruits like chopped almonds and pistachios separately. Grind the makhana in a mixer. Heat milk in a pan, add the ground makhana, and stir until thickened. Add dry fruits and sugar to make a paste. Shape into modaks using a mold

    Paan Modak for Ganesh Chaturthi

    To make Paan Modak, you'll need betel leaves, condensed milk, desiccated coconut, and milk powder. You can fill it with a stuffing of gulkand and fennel seeds. This Ganesh Chaturthi, try this unique recipe instead of traditional modaks

    Jaggery Coconut Modak

    Jaggery and coconut modak is prepared with rice flour. Mix grated coconut and poppy seeds with jaggery for the filling. Cover the modak with a banana leaf while steaming for an enhanced flavor. You can easily find modak molds in the market

    Chocolate Modak

    If you want to please the kids along with Lord Ganesha, try Chocolate Modak. Mix chocolate powder into the rice flour dough. These modaks are delicious and loved by children and adults alike

