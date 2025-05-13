6 foods you should avoid before bed-time
Not just for children and the elderly, healthy nighttime eating is crucial for all ages. Knowing which foods to avoid before bed is essential for good sleep and overall well-being
Tea and Coffee:
Tea and coffee contain caffeine, a stimulant that keeps you awake and alert. Consuming them at night can delay sleep or reduce sleep quality. Avoid them a few hours before bed. Some herbal teas are caffeine-free and suitable for nighttime consumption.
Refined Flour:
Refined flour is low in fiber and high on the Glycemic Index (GI). Consuming refined flour products at night can spike blood sugar. They also take longer to digest, potentially causing bloating and discomfort.
Yogurt:
While yogurt is healthy, consuming it at night can cause issues for some. Ayurveda suggests it can increase 'kapha', potentially worsening respiratory problems like colds and coughs. Those without digestive issues can enjoy it during the day.
Leafy Greens:
Leafy greens are nutritious, but high in iron and fiber. Consuming high-fiber foods at night makes the digestive system work overtime, potentially causing a feeling of fullness. Some studies suggest components in leafy greens may affect sleep.
Coconut:
Coconut is high in saturated fat, which takes longer to digest. Consuming coconut or coconut milk-rich foods at night can cause heartburn and discomfort. Opt for easily digestible foods at night.
Potato:
Potatoes are high in carbohydrates. Consuming them at night can spike blood sugar and cause gas and bloating for some. Small portions of sweet potatoes are okay, but avoid regular potatoes at night.