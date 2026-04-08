Feng Shui: Simple Tricks To Seriously Boost Your Bank Balance
Did you know a specific corner in your house can decide if you'll be wealthy or poor? According to Feng Shui, just a small change in direction can actually increase your bank balance. Let's check out these simple Feng Shui tricks.
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Feng Shui for financial prosperity
Even after working hard, sometimes money just doesn't grow. Chinese Vastu, or Feng Shui, says balancing energy is the solution. A special "money corner" in your home or office controls your financial luck.
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What is the "money corner" and how to identify it?
Feng Shui says the southeast corner of your house, living room, or bedroom is your wealth zone. This area is directly linked to opportunities and wealth. If the energy here gets blocked, you'll face money problems.
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5 ways to energise the money corner
Placing plants in the southeast corner is a great way to boost this energy. You can keep a Jade plant, Money Plant, or Lucky Bamboo here. Make sure the plants are healthy, as dying plants suggest your finances are also declining.
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Flowing water:
In Feng Shui, water symbolises the flow of pure energy and wealth. Placing a small water fountain in the money corner is considered very lucky. Just ensure the water flows inwards, not outwards, as that points to increasing expenses.
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Attract prosperity with colour:
Colours have a deep impact on our financial well-being. Feng Shui considers purple, dark green, and blue as the best colours for the wealth area. Purple, especially, is a symbol of royalty and riches. If you can't paint, just use cushions or curtains in these shades.
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Citrine crystal and light:
Crystals store and transmit energy. Citrine, known as the "Merchant's Stone," helps boost business and career profits when placed in the money corner. Also, keep this corner well-lit. A dark corner invites losses, but a nice lamp can light up your path to success.
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Clean space
The most basic rule of Feng Shui is cleanliness. If your money corner is full of junk, old files, or dust, it blocks positive energy. Always keep this area clean and never, ever place broken items or a dustbin there.
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