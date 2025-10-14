GOOD news: Now You Can Withdraw Your Entire PF Without Any Reason; Read EPFO New Rules
If you're an employee and PF is deducted from your salary every month, there's big news for you. The EPFO has made several major changes. Now, you can withdraw the entire amount from your PF account without giving any reason.
What is the rule for full PF withdrawal?
Old hassles are gone! In a CBT meeting, the 13 PF withdrawal rules were cut to 3: essential needs, housing, and special situations. The best part? Members can now withdraw their entire PF amount.
You can now withdraw PF more often for marriage and education
The withdrawal limit for education/marriage was 3 times. Now, it's 10 times for education and 5 for marriage. The minimum service period is also down to just 12 months, helping new joiners.
No need to state a reason for PF withdrawal now
No more explaining yourself for PF withdrawals! The new EPFO rule lets you take out money for emergencies without giving a reason, making it easier to access your funds when you need them.
25% minimum balance required in PF account
EPFO now requires a 25% minimum balance in every account. This ensures you keep earning 8.25% compound interest, letting you withdraw funds while your retirement savings grow.
You will be able to make automatic PF claims
No documents needed for PF withdrawal anymore! EPFO is making the process fully automatic for faster claims. The final settlement timeline is now 12 months, making access to funds easier.
Relief from penalties with the Vishwas Yojana in the EPFO scheme
The new 'Vishwas Yojana' scheme helps companies and staff. The penalty for late PF deposits is now just 1% per month. The scheme will run for 6 months and can be extended if needed.
Digital relief for pensioners too
EPFO partnered with IPPB, so EPS-95 pensioners can now submit their Digital Life Certificate from home for free. EPFO will cover the cost, greatly helping the rural elderly.
PF service completely digital
EPFO services are now cloud-based and mobile-friendly. With EPFO 3.0, claim settlements, transfers, and status checks are all online for over 300 million members.