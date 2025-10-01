PF Balance SMS Service: Quick, Easy & Instant from EPFO
Tracking your PF balance is now easy. EPFO’s SMS and missed call service lets you check your account balance and last contribution without logging in to the website. Simply give a missed call or send an SMS to instantly receive the details.
EPFO Missed Call
EPFO members registered on the UAN portal don't need to log in daily. Just give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile to get your PF details via SMS for free.
PF Balance Check
To use this service, your KYC must be complete with your UAN, bank, Aadhaar, or PAN. You must call from your UAN-registered mobile number to get your PF balance details via SMS.
Missed Call Service
Using the missed call service is easy. Ensure your mobile number is activated with UAN. Call 9966044425; the call disconnects, and you'll get your PF balance details via SMS.
EPFO SMS Service
If your UAN isn't active, activate it on the EPFO website or Umang App. Complete your KYC by linking Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details to ensure the missed call service works.
