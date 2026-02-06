How to Grow Rosemary in Your Kitchen Garden: Tips, Care, and Benefits
Learn how to grow rosemary in your kitchen garden for a great harvest. Find out the essential tips and care instructions for this amazing medicinal herb that requires minimal effort.
Kitchen gardens are expanding beyond just veggies. Rosemary, a fragrant herb, is now popular in homes. It's a star because it's low-maintenance and gives a great yield.
A Mediterranean plant, rosemary thrives in hot climates. It's easier to plant saplings or cuttings than seeds. Well-draining, sandy soil is the most suitable for it.
Great for small spaces, you can grow it in pots or grow bags. Clay pots are better than plastic as they absorb extra moisture. Ensure the pot has plenty of drainage holes.
Grow rosemary where it gets at least six hours of direct sun. Overwatering is harmful; water only when the soil is completely dry. A bonus is that it has very few pests.
Protect plants from waterlogging during heavy rains. Avoid wetting the leaves to prevent fungal diseases. Instead, just water the base of the plant.
More than just for flavor, it's full of medicinal benefits. Its leaves are great for memory and hair growth. The scent purifies indoor air. You can grow it at home cheaply.
